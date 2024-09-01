Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires Shares of 4,217 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.
Universal Display Price Performance
OLED opened at $193.72 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.59.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.
Universal Display Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
