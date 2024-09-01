Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires Shares of 81,366 Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 33.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 934,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 235,324 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,126,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 184,031 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 166,893 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 735,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

