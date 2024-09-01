Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 16,426 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after acquiring an additional 689,907 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after acquiring an additional 527,166 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,589,000 after acquiring an additional 448,368 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.24. 1,176,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,463. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

