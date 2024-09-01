Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $15.36 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

