Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Cummins by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Cummins Trading Up 1.1 %

CMI opened at $312.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $322.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

