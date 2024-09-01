Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $556,000 in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

PLAB opened at $25.86 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

