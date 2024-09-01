Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $188.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $188.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

