Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $162.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $162.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

