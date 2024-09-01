Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $784,000 Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,504,000 after buying an additional 823,495 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,754,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $97,288,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 7.7% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,485,000 after purchasing an additional 144,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

