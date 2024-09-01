Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,931 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.