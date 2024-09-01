Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
