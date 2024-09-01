Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 353,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,206.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,762 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 170,116 shares during the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IIM opened at $12.74 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

