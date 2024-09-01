Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.24. The company had a trading volume of 311,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,983. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.09 and its 200-day moving average is $183.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

