Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,544,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

