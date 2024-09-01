Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

