Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $365.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

