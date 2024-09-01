Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases Shares of 11,851 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.91. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

