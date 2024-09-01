Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BBIN opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

