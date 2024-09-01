Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBINFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BBIN opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.