Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $9.75 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 131,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $746,005,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in American International Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after buying an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in American International Group by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after buying an additional 597,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.