Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.9% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,230,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

