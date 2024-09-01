Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $139.41 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

