Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in PayPal by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $73.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

