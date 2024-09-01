Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Perrigo by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perrigo Trading Up 1.3 %
PRGO opened at $29.10 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Perrigo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
