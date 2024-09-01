Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Perrigo by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Trading Up 1.3 %

PRGO opened at $29.10 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRGO

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.