Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average of $95.46. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 7,678.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

