Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$166.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$155.00 to C$166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised Royal Bank of Canada to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$161.50.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RY stock opened at C$162.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$142.61. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$163.06. The firm has a market cap of C$231.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8601286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$3,628.83. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total transaction of C$2,819,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,133.12. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,302 shares of company stock worth $14,592,565.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.