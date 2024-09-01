RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 12,753.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,799,000 after buying an additional 1,389,143 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in RTX by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE RTX opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research lifted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.