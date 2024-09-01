Sabal Trust CO Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FI opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $174.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.94 and a 200 day moving average of $154.07. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.