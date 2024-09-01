Sabal Trust CO Has $19.87 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Southern by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern by 3,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $86.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.