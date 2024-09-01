Sabal Trust CO Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $365.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

