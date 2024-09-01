Sabal Trust CO Has $7.68 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sabal Trust CO cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VGT stock opened at $573.97 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

