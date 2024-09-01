Sabal Trust CO Makes New $219,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,370,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,535,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.82. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $684.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.