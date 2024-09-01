Sabal Trust CO Purchases 2,975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. DDFG Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after acquiring an additional 391,930 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

