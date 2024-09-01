Sabal Trust CO Sells 3,208 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 237,934 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,769,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,271,000 after acquiring an additional 107,124 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $171.54 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

