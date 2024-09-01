Sabal Trust CO Sells 3,208 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 237,934 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,769,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,271,000 after acquiring an additional 107,124 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $171.54 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.