Sabal Trust CO Sells 620 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.03%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

