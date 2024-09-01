Sabal Trust CO Sells 694 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in RTX were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,143 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,439,000 after buying an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of RTX by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $123.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.