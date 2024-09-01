Sabal Trust CO Sells 920 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

