Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Truist Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 93,203 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,565,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

