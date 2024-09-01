Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 1,197 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.87. 4,635,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229,496. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.