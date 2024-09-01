Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,410 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,689,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after buying an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 109,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

