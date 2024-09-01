Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

