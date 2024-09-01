Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $131.20. 1,798,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,372. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.80. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

