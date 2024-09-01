Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $5.64 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $309.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $309.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

