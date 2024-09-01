Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $1,479,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.06. 103,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,471,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

