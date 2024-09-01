Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after buying an additional 919,370 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after acquiring an additional 341,582 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,845,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 256,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 144,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.41. 154,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

