Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 460 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,784,000 after buying an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after buying an additional 156,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.5 %

DD traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.25. 3,555,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,563. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.