Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

