Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

