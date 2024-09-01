Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Target Price to $178.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $185.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.50.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $151.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,373,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,101 shares of company stock worth $14,469,903. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

