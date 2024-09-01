Santos Limited Declares Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Santos Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Santos stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.