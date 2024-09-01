SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $226.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,921. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.13. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

